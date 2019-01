You’ve heard about self-driving trucks and cars, but what about self-driving race cars? Electronic motorsports company Roborace debuted its aerodynamic electric driverless race car at Mobile World Congress today. The car was designed with the help of Daniel Simon, who’s drawn up concept cars for both automakers and big-screen productions like Tron. The company plans to bring the car to Formula E (that’s right, electric street racing) circuits in 2017.