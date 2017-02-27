Ready for Skynet? SoftBank CEO says computers will be smarter than people in 30 years

Speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this morning, SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son told the crowd he expects computer intelligence to exceed human intelligence within 30 years, according to Fortune . “I really believe this,” Son said.

But don’t worry about a Matrix-style takeover of humanity just yet. Asked if the rise of artificial intelligence will pose a danger to humans, Son said he thinks humans and machines will be partners, not enemies. “If we misuse it, it will be a risk,” he added. “If we use it right, it can be our partner.”

Read the full story here.



[Photo: Flickr user fallsundermiscellaneous]