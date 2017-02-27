advertisement
Watch Bernie Sanders and Bill Nye discuss climate change on Facebook Live

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Independent Vermont senator Bernie Sanders will have a discussion about climate change with TV scientist Bill Nye on Facebook Live this morning at 10:30 ET. Sanders announced the discussion on his Facebook page. The talk comes amid growing concern from climate scientists about the future of the Environmental Protection Agency under Scott Pruitt, a Trump appointee and climate skeptic. Watch the discussion here.

