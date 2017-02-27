advertisement
Google and Microsoft will stop showing illegal downloading sites on the first page of results in the U.K.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The two companies are voluntarily removing links to piracy sites from the first page under a new code of conduct put forth by the U.K. government that will see a copyright watchdog monitor search results that promote unlawful websites, reports the Telegraph.

