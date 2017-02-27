advertisement
Here’s what the relaunched Nokia 3310 looks like

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The revamped classic gets a color screen, a 2MP camera, microSD storage, Bluetooth, 16 GB of storage, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB charging port, reports Wired. You also get the classic game Snake preloaded. Oh, and it has a 31 days battery life, so leave those chargers at home.
[Image: Nokia]

