Now you can finance an HTC Vive VR system

High-end virtual reality systems like the Vive and Oculus Rift are expensive. The Vive costs $799 (not counting the cost of a gaming-quality PC), while the Rift runs $599 plus a gaming PC and $199 for Touch Controllers.

But HTC wants to upend this pricing structure, and today announced a financing program for the Vive. In North America, you can now get one at no interest for either $138 a month over six months, or $66.58 a month for a year. Alternatively, at 7.99% interest, you can pay $40.13 a month for two years. Whether that inspires more people to jump into high-end VR is unknown, since no one has tried this model before.