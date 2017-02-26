Jeff Bezos at the Oscars is a small glimpse at the tech industry’s slow takeover of Hollywood

The Amazon chief found himself both the center of attention and the butt of jokes tonight at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. As host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out, Amazon’s Manchester by the Sea marks the first-ever Best Picture nomination for a streaming service. Kimmel joked about Bezos’s presence at Hollywood’s annual kudofest (it looked to me liked they gave him a seat toward the back), but given that Amazon Studios represents a tiny portion of the $403 billion Seattle e-commerce giant that is Amazon.com Inc., Bezos is likely to have the last laugh. And maybe Reed Hastings, too.