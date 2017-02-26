As expected, Samsung unveils new Gear VR with controller

Those required documents will get you every time. Last week, thanks to a filing with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, word got out that Samsung had developed a handheld wireless controller for its mobile Gear VR headset .

Yup. This morning, Samsung and Facebook-owned Oculus–which makes the software that powers the Gear VR–announced the controller (along with the latest iteration of the headset), along with 70 titles in the works that take advantage of it. Like the controller for Google’s Daydream View virtual reality system, Samsung’s will let users interact with VR applications, and incorporates a “touchpad…tuned to make it easy to navigate to your favorite videos and perform a number of actions within a game, while the trigger lets you select, grab, take aim, and fire.”