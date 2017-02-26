DJI unveils first professional drone optimized for professional aerial inspections

The Chinese company is best known for its diverse line of consumer does—the Mavic Pro and the Phantom series—as well as prosumer devices like the Inspire. But, as the world’s-largest manufacturer of drones, it also wants to serve as many different markets as possible, including enterprises, first responders, and other professionals.

That’s why DJI today unveiled the Matrice 200 (M200) series, its first line of professional-quality drones aimed at enterprise-level buyers wanting to do just about any kind of aerial inspection. Built with a dual-battery structure that can keep it in the air for up to 35 minutes—and then allow a battery swap without having to redo any settings—the M200 series is the company’s first to offer an upward-facing, as well as downward-facing, gimbal, meaning it’s capable of capturing imagery of everything from rooftops to the underside of bridges. The series has three separate drones, each offering different features. They will be available in the second quarter, and DJI has yet to announce pricing.