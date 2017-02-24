SoFi banks $500 million in new funding

Social Finance, or SoFi, confirmed on Friday that it has raised $500 million in new funding. Silver Lake, a private equity firm, led the round, with participation from GPI Capital and SoftBank.

The new round boosts SoFi’s valuation by roughly 15%, CEO Mike Cagney told Axios. The company last raised capital in September 2015 at a valuation of $3.5-$4 billion.

SoFi, which launched as a solution for refinancing student loans, has since added personal loans, mortgages, and investing to its portfolio of products. Cagney plans to take the company public, but has not yet disclosed a timeline for doing so.