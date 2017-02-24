Now the White House is blocking some media outlets from press briefings

To say the writing is on the walls would be an understatement at this point: The White House just blocked a number of major news organizations—including CNN, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Daily News, and BuzzFeed—from attending an off-camera briefing. The Hill, which was also blocked, reports that conservative outlets like Breitbart News were allowed to enter, as were other mainstream outlets, including CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox. At least two outlets, Time magazine and AP, boycotted the briefing in a show of protest.