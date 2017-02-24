Movies that star women are a better return on investment, says study

Big-budget, special effects-laden blockbusters tend to feature male leads, but that doesn’t mean they make bigger profits. That’s according to a new box-office analysis of more than 2,100 movies from the online investment company Wealthsimple. The Canadian startup found that movies featuring women in the starring role generated a 176% median return on investment, significantly higher than movies starring men, which saw a 127% median return on investment. The reason is not because male-driven blockbusters don’t make money, but that they generally cost more to make—what with all those explosions and CGI monsters and all. Wealthsimple’s study makes for an interesting pre-Oscar read. Check out the full report here.