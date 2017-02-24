The pot industry is not happy with Trump’s White House

After press secretary Sean Spicer indicated yesterday that the DOJ will ramp up enforcement of federal marijuana laws, pot industry reps lit up with ire. Per Bloomberg, here’s a comment from Derek Peterson, CEO of Terra Tech Corp:
“Today’s news coming out of the administration regarding the adult use of cannabis is, of course, disappointing. We have hoped and still hope that the federal government will respect states’ rights in the same manner they have on several other issues.”
Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational pot use, giving rise to an industry that’s expected to hit $50 billion by 2026. Read the full story here.