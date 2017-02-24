You may soon be able to rent Hollywood movies a lot earlier—but there’s a catch

The major Hollywood studios have been working with cinema owners to shrink the traditional release window and allow consumers to rent movies on-demand in as little as 17 days after they hit theaters. But here’s the rub: Early rentals will cost a lot more money—up to $50 a pop, according to a report from Variety. Theater chains have been resistant to the idea of shorter release windows, insisting it would eat into their bottom line. The standard window is 90 days from theatrical release to the home market. Read the full story here.