J.C. Penney is closing up to 140 stores

In another blow to brick-and-mortar retail, J.C. Penney said today it will close up to 140 stores over the next few months, about 14% of its locations. The retailer reported lower-than-expected holiday sales, down 0.7% for the fourth quarter. The company joins other retailers, including Macy’s and Kmart, that have been plagued by store closures attributed in part to the rise of online shopping. Read more from Reuters.