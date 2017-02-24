Introducing Instagram-worthy vitamins

Would you take your vitamins if they came in a pretty packet with your name on it?
It’s one of the selling points of Care/of, a newly launched online vitamin brand founded by Craig Elbert, who previously led marketing at Bonobos. The brand is hoping to disrupt the traditional vitamin industry, which are usually purchased at drug stores or speciality retailers like GNC, which recently announced it was closing 4,400 stores and revamping its pricing system.
Care/of tries to simplify the sometimes overwhelming process of buying vitamins by asking customers to take a survey online, then sending a personalized daily supplement pack to them every month. The company has also paid careful attention to design in everything from the website to the packaging, which is another way it stands out from a typical vitamin brand.
