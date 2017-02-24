Over 100 female Uber engineers told CEO Travis Kalanick there is a “systemic problem” of workplace sexism

The “Lady Eng” group meeting with Kalanick lasted more than an hour on Thursday, where the allegations of rampant sexual harassment and sexism in Uber’s workplace culture were the sole topic, reports BuzzFeed. As one female engineer told Kalanick:
“I think that we should kind of address the elephant in the room . . . which is that everyone who’s in these rooms now . . . believes that there is a systemic problem here. We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t. I do not think that we need [Eric Holder’s] help in admitting to ourselves as a company that we have a systemic problem.”