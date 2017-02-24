Don’t disbelieve the hype: VR hardware sales expected to hit $3.6 billion this year

Virtual reality isn’t yet fully mainstream, and during Facebook’s recent fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg urged investors to be patient with the technology’s growth to profitability . But according to SuperData Research , it’s certainly increased compared to last year.

In a report issued today, the research firm found that VR hardware sales will hit $3.6 billion in 2017, up 142% over 2016. In addition, virtual reality software and services sales will grow by nearly a billion dollars over last year. All told, the industry will move 21 million premium headsets.