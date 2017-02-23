In lawsuit Waymo claims Uber is using its self-driving car technology

Waymo says it has evidence that Uber and its subsidiary Otto, which was started by former Google employees, has Waymo’s proprietary LiDAR technology. First, Otto’s LiDAR circuit boards, as revealed to Waymo via an email from one of its suppliers, looked very similar to Waymo’s. Secondly, the company says it discovered that former employee and Otto cofounder Anthony Levandowski had downloaded 14,000 confidential design files before leaving. Another former employee allegedly downloaded information about the supply chain needed to build Waymo’s LiDAR.

When reached for comment an Uber spokesperson said, “We take the allegations made against Otto and Uber employees seriously and we will review this matter carefully.”