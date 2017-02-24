Facebook Reactions: the first year in stats

One year ago today, Facebook responded to one of the biggest requests among users by letting them respond to posts with a wider gamut of reactions than the classic—but often insufficent—Like. Now the company is celebrating the first anniversary of these more expressive Facebook Reactions by sharing some factoids:

• Users have shared 300 billion Reactions so far, or more than 800 million a day.

• The Love Reaction is most popular, beating out ones that express laughter, surprise, anger, and sadness.

• Users shared the most Reactions on Christmas 2016 (with Love being the top one that day).

• The countries where Reactions are most popular include Mexico, Chile, Suriname, Greece, and Paraguay (the U.S. is #7).