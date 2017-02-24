advertisement
Facebook Reactions: the first year in stats

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

One year ago today, Facebook responded to one of the biggest requests among users by letting them respond to posts with a wider gamut of reactions than the classic—but often insufficent—Like. Now the company is celebrating the first anniversary of these more expressive Facebook Reactions by sharing some factoids:

• Users have shared 300 billion Reactions so far, or more than 800 million a day.

• The Love Reaction is most popular, beating out ones that express laughter, surprise, anger, and sadness.

• Users shared the most Reactions on Christmas 2016 (with Love being the top one that day).

• The countries where Reactions are most popular include Mexico, Chile, Suriname, Greece, and Paraguay (the U.S. is #7).

