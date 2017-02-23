advertisement
Private prison stocks soar after Jeff Sessions rescinds Obama order that curtailed their use

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Shares of U.S. private prison companies jumped today after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded an Obama-issued memo meant to curtail their use by the federal government. Shares of CoreCivic—formerly the Corrections Corporation of America—were up almost 3% in after-hours trading. Similarly, GEO Group saw a bump, though not quite as large. 

  

As was reported earlier, Sessions directed the Bureau of Prisons to resume contracting with private prisons. Politico reported in October that GEO Group had retained a number of lobbyists to focus on various issues—among them two former aides to Sessions, who were to focus specifically on the federal use of contracts.

