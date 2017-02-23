Who wants the Olympics anymore?

Budapest has withdrawn its bid for the 2024 summer Olympic games after thousands signed a petition against hosting the event. As Bloomberg reports, that leaves just two cities in the running: Los Angeles and Paris. Boston, Rome, and Hamburg, Germany, have also pulled their bids, largely due to concerns about costs and whether hosting the games is ultimately a good investment. In many cases, the most vocal objections to the Olympics come from everyday residents who see the hassles as outweighing the gains. Read the full story here.