These are the tech companies and players who helped fund Trump’s transition

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

There are plenty of billionaires and corporations among the donors who contributed $6.5 million to President Trump’s transition, according to the Center for Public Integrity, which analyzed new federal filings. Among the Silicon Valley players who donated:
Google‘s lead lobbyist, former Rep. Susan Molinari
• The Entertainment Software Association
Microsoft
• Fwd.us, the pro-immigration lobbying group led by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, gave $5,000

