These are the tech companies and players who helped fund Trump’s transition

There are plenty of billionaires and corporations among the donors who contributed $6.5 million to President Trump’s transition, according to the Center for Public Integrity, which analyzed new federal filings. Among the Silicon Valley players who donated:

• Google‘s lead lobbyist, former Rep. Susan Molinari

• The Entertainment Software Association

• Microsoft

• Fwd.us, the pro-immigration lobbying group led by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, gave $5,000