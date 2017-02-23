Two of Uber’s initial investors say they’ve tried to fix its company culture but have “hit a dead end”

Freada and Mitch Kapor, who were some of the ride-hailing company’s initial investors, are speaking out against Uber amid this week’s revelations about sexism and bias. In a Medium post, the couple says they’ve tried to fix Uber’s company culture from within, but have “hit a dead end.” They also assert that the group selected by Uber to investigate the claims—former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, board member Arianna Huffington, and human resources chief Liane Hornsey—are too close to the company to “come up with an accurate analysis of the culture and a tough set of recommendations.” They add: