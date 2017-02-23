Disqus, where toxic Breitbart comments live, could be next on the boycott list

Critics of alt-right, Trump-aligned Breitbart News are aiming for its wallet. As I reported in my article on B2B boycotts, activists are rallying against Shopify, which powers Breitbart’s online store, trying to convince other Shopify customers to drop the service. That fury may come next to Disqus, which powers the discussion groups on Breitbart and many other website forums. Critics charge that Disqus has done little to moderate hateful discussions, which go as far as calls to kill Muslims. Given the success of Trump product boycotts lead by the #GrabYourWallet campaign, it’s looking increasingly difficult for tech firms to stay neutral and avoid the political uproar. Read my full story here.
