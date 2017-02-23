We interrupt this Facebook Live video with a word from our sponsor

In a blog post today, Facebook said it is rolling out the ability to place “ad breaks;” in other words ads of up to 20 seconds, to any creator with more than 2,000 followers and who has gotten more than 300 concurrent viewers in a recent video. The company said it had been experimenting with ads in live videos with a small group of creators over the last few months. What isn’t clear is how many viewers are going to be willing to sit through these commercial messages.