These are all the things holding back self-driving cars

If you read the news these days, you may come away thinking that self-driving cars are about to dominate our roadways. And while there has been a lot of progress towards that goal, we’re nowhere near it yet .

That was the overriding conclusion of Altimeter Group principal analyst Brian Solis‘ new research report, “The Race to 2021: The State of Autonomous Vehicles and a ‘Who’s Who’ of Industry Drivers.” Among the main reasons: cities aren’t close to ready for a truly autonomous vehicle ecosystem; consumers are wary of self-driving cars; and the manufacturers themselves struggling with developing the expertise in-house. But there is lots of progress being made as well, and Solis clues readers of his report in on what to expect over the next few years.