Here are the tech giants that have condemned Trump’s move to roll back protections for transgender students

The controversial decision by the Trump administration to withdraw Obama-era guidelines that protect transgender students from discrimination and ensures access to bathrooms and other facilities was denounced by tech giants last night.

• Apple issued a statement expressing their “strong” belief that “transgender students should be treated as equals” and emphasizing that “we disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections.”

• A spokesperson for Uber said, “we are proud of our longstanding opposition to harmful initiatives aimed at the LGBT community” and said the company “will continue to speak out against discriminatory actions and in favor of good policy that champions equality and inclusion for all.”

• Microsoft president and chief legal counsel Brad Smith cited the Emancipation Proclamation’s role in protecting the rights of “all Americans.”

Since Jan. 1, 1863, the federal government has played a vital role in protecting the rights of all Americans. Let’s not stop now. #LGBTQ

— Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 22, 2017

But many others have yet to speak out. Google and Facebook both declined to comment and Airbnb, Amazon, Lyft, Salesforce, and Twitter did not respond to requests for comment from Politico.