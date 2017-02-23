advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Lenovo doubles down on its modular Moto smartphone

By Jared Newman1 minute Read

The company isn’t backing away from Moto Mods, the modular rear plates that connect to the company’s flagship Moto Z and Moto Z Force smartphones. Beyond the existing Moto Mods, which include a stereo speaker, an extended battery, a projector, and an optical zoom camera, Lenovo plans to offer 12 new mods this year. All of them will work with the Moto Z and with future phones that Lenovo will launch over the next few years.

Based on the developer events Lenovo’s been hosting, those mods could get pretty wild, with walkie-talkies, smart wallets, and solar chargers among the proposed ideas. Whether the concept pans out or not, at least Lenovo is giving it a proper trial. Meanwhile, LG abandoned its own phone mod concept after less than a year and barely any investment, claiming consumers weren’t interested.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life