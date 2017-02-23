Lenovo doubles down on its modular Moto smartphone

The company isn’t backing away from Moto Mods, the modular rear plates that connect to the company’s flagship Moto Z and Moto Z Force smartphones. Beyond the existing Moto Mods, which include a stereo speaker, an extended battery, a projector, and an optical zoom camera, Lenovo plans to offer 12 new mods this year. All of them will work with the Moto Z and with future phones that Lenovo will launch over the next few years.
Based on the developer events Lenovo’s been hosting, those mods could get pretty wild, with walkie-talkies, smart wallets, and solar chargers among the proposed ideas. Whether the concept pans out or not, at least Lenovo is giving it a proper trial. Meanwhile, LG abandoned its own phone mod concept after less than a year and barely any investment, claiming consumers weren’t interested.