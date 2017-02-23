Lenovo doubles down on its modular Moto smartphone

The company isn’t backing away from Moto Mods, the modular rear plates that connect to the company’s flagship Moto Z and Moto Z Force smartphones. Beyond the existing Moto Mods, which include a stereo speaker, an extended battery, a projector, and an optical zoom camera, Lenovo plans to offer 12 new mods this year. All of them will work with the Moto Z and with future phones that Lenovo will launch over the next few years.