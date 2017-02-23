Wix just bought DeviantArt for $36 million in cash

DeviantArt, the online community where artists, illustrators, and designers share their creations, was just snatched up by Wix.com for $36 million in cash. The 17-year-old artists’ community has 40 million registered users and some 325 million individual pieces of artwork. Wix said today the acquisition—which included $3 million of assumed liabilities—will help it further its product development aims and traffic goals. Read the full release here.
