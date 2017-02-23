advertisement
Somebody has to figure out where all those drones are going to go

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The skies are probably going to be filled with drones one day, and that means many logistical air-safety challenges. Well, say hello to AirMap, a startup that makes software for airspace management and drone flightpaths. The Santa Monica company just received $26 million from Microsoft Ventures, bringing its total funding to $43 million, Fortune reports. (Side note: AirMap is also working on a flying car.) Read the full story here

