This Drybar alternative offers 45-minute manis and blowouts

The wildly successful blowdry-only chain Drybar is all about offering a luxurious experience: women can relax, order a drink and watch a chick flick while someone washes and styles their hair.

Brand new salon MB45 offers a different take: it promises to give women a blowout and a manicure in exactly 45 minutes. To do this, the salon makes at least two, sometimes three, stylists available to work on each customer simultaneously. It’s a concept that has been popular among busy professional women in New York who are less interested in a spa-like experience and more interested in getting to their meeting or party in time.

Even the aesthetics are different. While Drybar is brightly lit, with the brand’s signature buttercup yellow peppering the decor, MB45 has an artsier vibe with exposed subway tiles and mirrors festooned with light bulbs. MB45 is currently only available in New York but the founder plans to expand the chain shortly.