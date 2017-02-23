Lyft expands to another 50 cities, announces partnership with AAA

Lyft is trying to move faster to catch up with Uber. This year it launched in 40 cities and today it’s announcing the launch of another 54. In total the company plans to launch in 100 cities by the end of 2017.

The new cities extend across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, North Dakota, Ohio, Kansas, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. The company is also announcing a partnership with the CSAA Insurance Group in Northern California which will allow AAA customers in the region with cars in the shop to get Lyft credits. The new partnership represents another way for Lyft to get new riders, who might not ordinarily try the service.