An AI has learned to write its own apps by plagiarizing code

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Called DeepCoder, the AI was created by researchers at Microsoft and the University of Cambridge, New Scientist reports. Using a technique called program synthesis, DeepCoder scans the code of existing programs and takes bits of it to write its own new program. Ultimately, DeepCoder “could allow non-coders to simply describe an idea for a program and let the system build it,” says Marc Brockschmidt, one of DeepCoder’s creators.

