An AI has learned to write its own apps by plagiarizing code

Called DeepCoder, the AI was created by researchers at Microsoft and the University of Cambridge, New Scientist reports. Using a technique called program synthesis, DeepCoder scans the code of existing programs and takes bits of it to write its own new program. Ultimately, DeepCoder “could allow non-coders to simply describe an idea for a program and let the system build it,” says Marc Brockschmidt, one of DeepCoder’s creators.