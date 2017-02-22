The world’s largest personalized baby gift brand just landed stateside

Remember that time Prince George met President Obama wearing a little dressing gown with his name on it? That $33 robe came from a U.K. retailer called My1stYears.com that launched in 2010 specializing in personalized baby gifts. Founders Daniel Price and Jonny Sitton noticed the popularity of NikeID, Nike’s customization program, and believed the model would work well for baby products.

This meant setting up a supply chain where a wide range of products–clothes, shoes, toys, books–could be customized on demand, then shipped within days. By selling direct-to-consumer through the website, the brand has been able to keep costs low, with most products priced under $50, including personalization. My1stYears.com has grown quickly and is on track to generate $15 million in sales this year.

The brand has just set up operations in the U.S., allowing American customers to order products on a regionally specific website and a flat $10 delivery fee.