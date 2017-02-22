Read the emails that new EPA chief Scott Pruitt tried to withhold from the public prior to his nomination

Under court order, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office today released 7,564 pages of emails and other records that it had withheld from the public, prompting a lawsuit by the Center for Media and Democracy. The emails reveal Pruitt, the former Oklahoma AG, coordinating his responses to EPA policies with oil industry lobbyists and executives. That included Devon Energy drafting a letter that Pruitt later sent to the agency opposing the EPA’s limits on the release of methane in oil and gas fracking.