Trump is expected to roll back protections for transgender students

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The Trump administration is expected to reverse an Obama initiative that gives transgender students the right to use bathrooms that match their gender identity, according to multiple reports. A draft document of a forthcoming order—which could still change—was leaked to media outlets, including Reuters. Read the full document here.

