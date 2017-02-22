NASA is closer to locating a second Earth

But while our telescope technology has advanced, allowing us to see far reaches of the universe, we don’t yet have vehicles that would get us there in a reasonable time frame. To get to any of these planets with our current vehicles would take about 44 million years. NASA has already released a poster about this planetary system, imagining a future in which we might visit the planets for a vacation.
That said, the scientists at a NASA briefing today believe that it is very likely that there is life elsewhere in the solar system.
You can watch a more in-depth video about Trappist-1 here, and explore the surface of Trappist-1d in this NASA VR video.
[Images via NASA]