NASA is closer to locating a second Earth

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

But while our telescope technology has advanced, allowing us to see far reaches of the universe, we don’t yet have vehicles that would get us there in a reasonable time frame. To get to any of these planets with our current vehicles would take about 44 million years. NASA has already released a poster about this planetary system, imagining a future in which we might visit the planets for a vacation. 

That said, the scientists at a NASA briefing today believe that it is very likely that there is life elsewhere in the solar system. 
You can watch a more in-depth video about Trappist-1 here, and explore the surface of Trappist-1d in this NASA VR video.


[Images via NASA]

