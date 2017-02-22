Verizon 5G trials are coming to 11 cities but don’t get too excited yet

This summer, Verizon will kick off the largest U.S. trial yet for 5G wireless, offering it as a replacement for wired Internet in 11 cities. Data speeds could be 10 to 100 times faster than current cellular connections.

The telco industry has been hyping 5G’s transformative potential for years, with promises of ubiquitous, blazing-fast connectivity. Verizon’s trial is much more modest–it basically lets the company install internet in homes and businesses without running fiber to each building–and CNet notes that it will only cover several thousand customers. True 5G wireless isn’t even an industry standard yet, and widespread adoption faces major obstacles.