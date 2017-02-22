advertisement
Is Slack safe for journalists?

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

If you work in media (or most other tech-oriented jobs), chances are you’ve come across Slack once or twice. It’s an easy way to chat and collaborate with fellow employees. But with the future of press freedom growing murkier every day, are chatroom apps like Slack really the best way for journalists to communicate? The short answer is: If you care about things like security and confidentiality, probably not. Read my latest feature to find out why.

