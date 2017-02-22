advertisement
Here are all the details on Apple Park, the company’s massive new spaceship campus

By Marcus Baram

The much-anticipated 175-acre work and research campus will open to employees in April but the process of moving more than 12,000 people into the new facilities will take over six months, revealed Apple in a blog post today.

Other details:

• The campus’s ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building “is clad entirely in the world’s largest panels of curved glass.”

• To honor the memory of the company’s legendary cofounder and longtime CEO, a 1,000-seat auditorium sitting on top of a hill will be named the Steve Jobs Theater.

A visitors center will feature an Apple Store and cafe open to the public.

• A 100,000-square-foot fitness center for Apple employees.

• Two miles of walking and running paths, an orchard, meadow, and a pond.

