Ready to fly super cheap with zero perks? Here’s where you can go

American Airlines just began selling tickets for its discounted “Basic Economy” class aimed at travelers who want to fly on the cheap and don’t mind giving up overhead bin space. Some customers see such trade-offs as part of the airline industry’s ongoing race to the bottom in terms of perks, but they are nevertheless slowly becoming the norm. AA’s low-cost fares are good beginning March 1. The fares are being offered on the following routes:
• New Orleans (MSY) – Philadelphia (PHL)
• Orlando (MCO) – Charlotte (CLT)
• Charlotte (CLT) – Philadelphia (PHL)
• Miami (MIA) – Philadelphia (PHL)
• Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) – Philadelphia (PHL)
• Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) – Tampa (TPA)
• Baltimore-Washington (BWI) – Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)
• Miami (MIA) – Tampa (TPA)
• Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – Phildelphia (PHL)
• Miami (MIA) – New Orleans (MSY)
And here’s the full list of restrictions.
Meanwhile, United Airlines began offering its low-cost airfare this week to travelers in Minneapolis/St. Paul. Read the full report on NBC News here.