A lot of retail tech is freaking customers out

When retailers catch wind of a new technology, they often implement it into stores without thinking about whether customers really want it, Kim Bhasin of Bloomberg reports. In late 2014, for instance, Rebecca Minkoff installed smart mirrors in her stores, but a recent poll showed that only 18% of customers think these mirrors are a good idea .

Perhaps the smarter approach is to think about what customers are looking for in their shopping experience, then using technology to make this happen. This is what Yael Aflalo recently tried to do with her new San Francisco store: Responding to feedback about messy racks and chaotic changing rooms, she reconfigured the store to provide a lot more space for customers to try on clothing and replaced racks with a screen that allows you to scan the inventory.



[Photo: via Reformation]