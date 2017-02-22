advertisement
You can now hail a self-driving Uber in Arizona

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

As of Tuesday, Uber rolled out its autonomous vehicle testing in the city of Tempe, reports TechCrunch. The arrival of Uber’s small fleet of self-driving Volvo XC90 SUVs in the Grand Canyon state seemed to have been hastened by a tiff that developed between Uber and the state of California over self-driving car permits and the running of a red light.

