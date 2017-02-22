advertisement
Facebook is funding the conservative activist conference CPAC

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company’s contribution to CPAC this year is “worth more than $120,000,” according to the Daily Beast. Half of that sum is reportedly a cash gift, while the rest is in-kind support for CPAC operations. President Trump, Breitbart News executive chair Steve Bannon, and NRA president Wayne LaPierre will all feature at this year’s CPAC.

