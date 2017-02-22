Now your Instagram posts can be mini-albums of photos and videos

Ever since Instagram added its Snapchat-inspired Instagram Stories last August, it’s concentrated on building out that feature , which has become a runaway hit . Today, however, it’s announcing a major upgrade to Instagram in its classic form: the ability to upload multiple images and videos—up to 10 of them—in one album-like post.

This being Instagram, the new feature has been implemented in a straightforward fashion: a new button lets you select multiple items. Once you’ve made your choices, you can apply a filter to all of them en masse or one at a time; only the classic Instagram square format is currently supported. People who view your feed can swipe to see them one by one, like a slideshow. Though there are some conceptual similarities to Stories, which also involve multiple pieces of media, there’s nothing particularly Snapchatty about this new capability—especially since everything stays available forever rather than going poof after 24 hours.