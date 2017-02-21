Will heads roll at Uber?

Uber board member Ariana Huffington says she spent over an hour at Uber today discussing the issues women are facing at the company. Her visit to the ride-hailing company comes after a former employee revealed she and other women suffered sexual harassment while working there. In her note Huffington said:

Travis spoke very honestly about the mistakes he’s made — and about how he wants to take the events of the last 48-hours to build a better Uber. It was great to see employees holding managers accountable. I also view it as my responsibility to hold the leadership team’s feet to the fire on this issue.

The key word there is “accountable.” So the bigger question is: Will those who allegedly turned a blind eye to complaints—and actively sought to suppress employees who spoke up—be fired?

In his original message, CEO Travis Kalanick said, “We seek to make Uber a just workplace and there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber — and anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired.” It will be interesting to see just how many people are implicated and held ultimately held accountable.

[Photo: Flickr user Fortune Live Media]

