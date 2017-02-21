advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Bye-bye, Milo

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

British writer Milo Yiannopoulos—whom some might call “provocative,” while others just say “toxic” and “offensive”—is no longer at Breitbart News, where he was considered a “technology editor.” His departure follows the release of a video showing Yiannopoulos openly condoning pedophilia and pederasty. In his words: “I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately.” It was reported earlier today that the website was considering axing him.

Whatever the case, bye-bye, Milo. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life