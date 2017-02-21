Bye-bye, Milo

British writer Milo Yiannopoulos—whom some might call “provocative,” while others just say “toxic” and “offensive”—is no longer at Breitbart News, where he was considered a “technology editor.” His departure follows the release of a video showing Yiannopoulos openly condoning pedophilia and pederasty. In his words: “I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately.” It was reported earlier today that the website was considering axing him.