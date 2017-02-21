California Senate leader’s bill would move Golden State to 100% clean energy

Even as the Trump administration is trying to make coal great again, out in California, there’s still a sense that perhaps moving away from non-renewables is the way to go for a prosperous and safe future. That’s why Kevin de León, the leader of the state’s Senate, has introduced a bill that would transition the country’s most populous state to 100% clean energy by 2045.
The Desert Sun notes that de León’s proposed legislation moves California well past current law, which mandates that 50% of energy will be renewable by 2030. In fact, the bill would require hitting that 50% mark by 2025 before phasing out fossil fuels entirely over the following 20 years. [Photo: Flickr user Ken]