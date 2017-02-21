Watch out, Amazon: UPS just launched a delivery drone from the top of one of its trucks

While you were busy celebrating Presidents’ Day, UPS was down in a rural suburb of Tampa, Florida, testing out a delivery drone. The package-delivery giant teamed up with Workhorse Group, a drone developer based in Ohio, to carry out the test on Monday. The drone launches from the top of a UPS truck to autonomously deliver a package via a preset destination while the delivery driver continues driving and making separate deliveries. UPS says the system could one day aid deliveries in rural areas. Here’s the full release, and here’s a recent survey we did of the high-tech ways that shipping companies are getting packages to you on time.